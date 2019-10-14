October 14, 2019

‘WHY DID YOU THINK YOU COULD GET AWAY WITH THIS?’ ABC World News Tonight ‘regrets’ getting caught airing footage that wasn’t actually from Syria. “ABC News showed stunning footage last night of the ‘slaughter in Syria.’ Just one problem: the footage appeared to be from a 2017 [nighttime gun range] event in Kentucky. Which, as it happens, is not anywhere near Syria.

More here: Wow: ABC Apologizes for Using Dubious Footage For ‘Slaughter in Syria’ Story.

UPDATE: Even left-leaning Gizmodo has called out ABC: ABC News Broadcasts Fake Syria Bombing Video That’s Actually From a Kentucky Military Show in 2017.