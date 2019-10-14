October 14, 2019

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi: We’re in a permanent coup: Americans might soon wish they just waited to vote their way out of the Trump era.

My discomfort in the last few years, first with Russiagate and now with Ukrainegate and impeachment, stems from the belief that the people pushing hardest for Trump’s early removal are more dangerous than Trump. Many Americans don’t see this because they’re not used to waking up in a country where you’re not sure who the president will be by nightfall. They don’t understand that this predicament is worse than having a bad president. The Trump presidency is the first to reveal a full-blown schism between the intelligence community and the White House. Senior figures in the CIA, NSA, FBI and other agencies made an open break from their would-be boss before Trump’s inauguration, commencing a public war of leaks that has not stopped.

I’ve been warning that these people are playing with fire since the beginning. But they think they’re bulletproof. If they wind up hanging from lampposts, well, they should have thought this through. The big question, though, is why are they acting so crazy? It’s either because they are crazy, or because they have something to hide that’s so bad it’s worth the risks they’re running to try to hide it.

In the meantime, read the whole thing, which is unsparing.