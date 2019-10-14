October 14, 2019

THE RETURN OF THE PRIMITIVE: No Power? Then Say Goodbye To Security, NorCal CRE Says.

In the throes of PG&E’s unprecedented Public Safety Power Shut-Off, office and multifamily experts say security was their primary concern until power could be restored.

The silver lining of this kind of outage, which commercial real estate fears may be the region’s new normal, compared to a natural disaster is the modicum of forewarning the bankrupt company can provide a few days ahead of time, but constantly changing weather forecasts rendered part of that seeming advantage useless.

“It seems really haphazard,” Transwestern Northern California Vice President of Asset Services Blake Peterson said of PG&E’s notifications and plans.

Indeed, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson admitted as much Thursday night during a press conference.

“Our website crashed several times. Our maps are inconsistent and maybe incorrect. Our call centers were overloaded,” Johnson said. “To put it simply, we were not adequately prepared to support the operational event.”

The result, according to multiple property management sources, was a scramble to provide darkened buildings the bare-essential services, like security and elevator power.