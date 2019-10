ROGER KIMBALL: Trump’s Foreign Policy Deals Properly with Tyrants. “Trump’s coddling of the dictatorial mind is not capitulation but a steely eyed gambit to get part—he hopes all, or a lot, but at least some—of what he and what the United States wants.”

I don’t know that Trump’s strategy is correct, but it’s definitely a strategy, as anyone who’s read The Art of the Deal should be able to tell.