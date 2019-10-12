October 12, 2019

WAS THE ELIZABETH WARREN ‘VIRAL MOMENT’ AT LGBTQ TOWN HALL A SETUP?

Elizabeth Warren had one of those moments a presidential candidate dreams of during the LGBTQ town hall on Thursday. A concerned citizen from the audience approached the microphone and asked her an earnest question.

“Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail… and a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I am old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What is your response?”

* * * * * * * *

The video of the exchange went viral and Warren basked in the warm glow of adoration.

There’s only one problem with this: the exchange with the audience member could very well have been staged. The “concerned citizen” asking the question, Morgan Cox, was on the board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign — one of the co-hosts of the town hall with CNN.