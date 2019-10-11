October 11, 2019

LIZ WARREN WILL BE A TERRIBLE NOMINEE. AND SHE’LL PROBABLY BE THE NOMINEE. Warren’s same-sex marriage quip captures what some find exciting — and others distressing — about her.

About 90 minutes into Thursday’s forum on LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, a gay rights leader posed a question to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: How would she respond if a voter approached her and said, “I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman?” Warren (D-Mass.) responded with a theatrical seriousness. “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” she deadpanned, pausing a beat for the audience to catch the joke. Then she added, “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman — I’m cool with that.’ ” She finished with a zinger: “‘Assuming you can find one.’ ”

How dare she assume his gender. But there’s also this:

After landing her punchline, Warren turned, took a few steps and smiled broadly as the room exploded in laughter. Her response went viral online, and by Friday afternoon, Warren’s campaign team, which rarely brags about such things, was crowing that the clip had garnered more than 12 million views on Twitter. The glitterati gushed. “The single greatest response to this question, in or outside politics,” wrote actress Minnie Driver. “Made my day,” added actress Alyssa Milano. Javier Muñoz, who recently played the title role in the smash musical “Hamilton,” posted seven emoji of clapping hands. But Republicans and some Democrats warned that the quip at the CNN-sponsored forum would play poorly among a big swath of voters. “It’s about telling people who don’t agree with you that they are backward by definition,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist who advised Bill Clinton’s presidential reelection campaign. The line was a “stab” to those who don’t agree with her, he said, and “it is a battle cry for men to turn out against Elizabeth Warren.”

Yes. If you don’t want to be made to care, you’ll want to vote against Elizabeth Warren.

Plus: “Still, one issue for Warren could be how such comments play with black voters, some of whom are socially conservative. Warren probably will need to appeal to African Americans to secure the Democratic nomination and win the White House, but has so far made few inroads with the black community.”