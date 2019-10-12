October 12, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Rise Of Jordan Peterson Pushes Past Partisan Bickering.

Peterson is a gifted but surprisingly naive intellect. He lobs culture war smart bombs in interviews, only to be taken aback when they blow up in his face.

Take his comments about women who wear makeup and high heels in the office. You can sense his contrarian take, a willingness to challenge our preconceptions. Yet he’s shocked when the observations take on a life of their own.

What did he expect, especially since the Left has a virtual APB out on him?

Peterson deserves a documentary willing to capture his family, his flaws and his hunger to help his growing flock. “Rise” delivers on all of the above.