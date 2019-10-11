October 11, 2019

RADICAL CHIC, THE GERITOL YEARS: Jane Fonda Arrested at U.S. Capitol During Climate Change Protest.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Fonda explained her weekly act of civil disobedience. “I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [Grace & Frankie] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she said. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”