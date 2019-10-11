October 11, 2019

HMM: If the Oceans Become Transparent. “Imagine a world in which the oceans hide nothing. Cheap sensors are deployed all across and below the water. Swarms of unmanned undersea, surface, and aerial vehicles rove in search of adversaries. Governments can see everything that happens. Nuclear-armed submarines that once hid in the vastness of the ocean would be revealed. What does this mean for the sea-based nuclear deterrence and second-strike reliability? And how should states respond?”