October 11, 2019

NEW YORK SUN: The Biden Boomerang. “Boomerang. That’s the word for news that Joe Biden is the 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA’s so-called whistleblower had a ‘professional’ tie. The ex-vice president had been holding himself — and his son — out as the wronged parties in this whole contretemps. Now it’s starting to look as if he has been less than forthcoming with the American voters.”

I think the whole whistleblower thing was meant to be a distraction from Biden’s Ukraine problem, but instead it’s been a spotlight. These guys just aren’t very bright, and things got out of hand.

Related: Charlie Martin: “This is the part in which I gloat.”

Plus, seen on Facebook: