October 10, 2019

THIS IS THE PART IN WHICH I GLOAT: Joe Biden worked with whistleblower when he was vice president, officials reveal

You may recall — and if not, I’m sure as hell gonna remind you — that just yesterday I wrote, in Who Does the Whistleblower Know?:

I think the most plausible inference is that the whistleblowers are connected to Biden’s campaign, or to the DNC, and were shaken by the possibility of Biden and Crowdstrike being investigated because they know there is something there to be found.

I wonder what we’ll learn as the “modified limited hangout” continues.