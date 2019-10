THE MOST 21ST CENTURY VIDEO EVER: Watch City Diversity Meeting Erupt In Chaos As White Males Banned From Speaking. “Buchanan then began shouting at the all-white board members (which again, includes herself) for daring to weigh in. At one point she even stuck her finger in the face of Oak Park’s mayor, a person of color sitting beside her and said, ‘Your skin is light enough!’ — meaning he wasn’t allowed to speak either, apparently.”

Diversity for me but not for thee, hater.