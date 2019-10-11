October 11, 2019

WINNING: The Economic News From the Census Bureau Is Very Good.

Between 2017 and 2018:

·Real median family income up 1.2%

·Real median earnings up 3.4%

·Full-time, year-round workers up 2.3 million

·Poverty rate down from 12.3% to 11.8%; childhood poverty fell faster; net 1.4 million people left poverty

·Income in the bottom 80% of households was up significantly, only the top 20% of households saw an income decline. [emphasis added]

No wonder the elites are willing to risk so much on an unlikely impeachment.