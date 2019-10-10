October 10, 2019

BELIEVE IN SOMETHING. EVEN IF IT MEANS SACRIFICING EVERYTHING: Houston Rockets merchandise disappears from Chinese Nike stores.

In addition to testing out their slogan from this past summer, Nike’s has also invalidated their eighties-era licensing of John Lennon’s “Revolution” in their ads as well. Apparently, both the shoe company and the NBA are perfectly OK carrying pictures — or at least the water — of Chairman Mao.

Related: CNN journalist “gets quickly shut down when she asked James Harden, Russell Westbrook if they would refrain from speaking out on politics/social justice after China debacle:”

(Classical reference in headline.)