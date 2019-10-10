October 10, 2019

OH, THIS’LL WORK: Blizzard accused of disabling authentication to stop users deleting accounts during boycott. “Over the weekend, video game publisher Blizzard banned professional Hearthstone player Ng Wai ‘blitzchung’ Chung from the 2019 Hearthstone Grandmasters Official Competition after he showed support for the Hong Kong protests in an interview. The move was seen as an example of yet another US company bending the knee to China and led to heavy criticism and a mass boycott. Now Blizzard users who are attempting to participate in the boycott by closing their accounts are reporting that Blizzard has disabled all authentication and is preventing them from deleting their accounts.”