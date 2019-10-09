October 9, 2019
ESPN BOWS TO COMMUNIST CHINA, POSTS ILLEGITIMATE PROPAGANDA MAP OF CHINA:
ESPN’s “SportsCenter” aired an illegitimate map of China on Wednesday morning that featured Chinese propaganda claiming that the communist nation owns the disputed South China Sea, Taiwan, part of the Philippines, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The map is known as China’s “10-dash line” map which “features 10 dash lines instead of nine dash lines to mark a huge swath of the South China Sea in a tongue-shaped encirclement as Chinese territory,” GMA Network, a major national commercial broadcast television and radio network in the Philippines, reported in 2013. “Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have been contesting China’s massive claim of the territory. Nine dashes in the new Chinese map are in the South China Sea and a tenth dash has been placed near Taiwan, purportedly to signify that territory’s status as a Chinese province.”
Ankit Panda, Senior Editor of The Diplomat, noticed that the map also purportedly included Arunachal Pradesh — which is a state of India — in the map of China.
As PBS noted in an article last week headlined, “In China’s film industry, the Communist Party is in the director’s chair,” Disney, parent company to ESPN and ABC, “is not going to offend China — they’ve had so much invested there, with theme parks, etc., and their films,” quoting Stanley Rosen, “a professor of political science specializing in Chinese studies at the University of Southern California.”