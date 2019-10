THE PANIC IN SESAME STREET’S NEEDLE PARK: Sesame Street tackles addiction crisis. “‘Sesame Street’ is taking a new step to try to help kids navigate life in America — it’s tackling the opioid crisis. Sesame Workshop is exploring the backstory of Karli, a bright green, yellow-haired friend of Elmo’s whose mother is battling addiction. The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities resources available online.”