October 9, 2019

SASSE, CRUZ, AOC, OTHERS IN CONGRESS SEND BIPARTISAN LETTER TO NBA: Stop Kissing China’s Ass And Suspend Your Operations There For Now. “You have to screw up awfully badly in America 2019 to forge a coalition of critics that includes Ted Cruz, Ben Sasse, Tom Cotton, Ron Wyden, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, especially at a moment when Democrats and Republicans are at each other’s throats over impeachment. Congrats to the NBA for pulling it off with their fulsome Chinese bootlicking.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:00 pm
