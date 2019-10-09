October 9, 2019

SASSE, CRUZ, AOC, OTHERS IN CONGRESS SEND BIPARTISAN LETTER TO NBA: Stop Kissing China’s Ass And Suspend Your Operations There For Now. “You have to screw up awfully badly in America 2019 to forge a coalition of critics that includes Ted Cruz, Ben Sasse, Tom Cotton, Ron Wyden, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, especially at a moment when Democrats and Republicans are at each other’s throats over impeachment. Congrats to the NBA for pulling it off with their fulsome Chinese bootlicking.”