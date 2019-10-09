October 9, 2019

ROLL CALL: Democrats face consequences of skipping floor impeachment vote: House Democrats gave themselves political wiggle room, but the strategy also leaves open questions about the inquiry’s legitimacy. “A federal judge, hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the House Judiciary Committee should get grand jury materials from the special counsel report from Robert S. Mueller III as part of an impeachment inquiry, questioned when she could know such an inquiry had begun if there wasn’t a floor vote. . . . That procedural ambiguity underscores the complex politics of impeachment, where Pelosi wants to simultaneously legitimize the House’s constitutional role to investigate the president for wrongdoing and play politics at the same time.”