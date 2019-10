NINA TEICHOLZ: The latest flip-flop on red meat uses best science in place of best guesses.

To be honest, I’m not so sure the guesses were even “best.” By the way, I recommend her book, The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet. Along with Gary Taubes, she’s been ahead of the curve, and the conventional wisdom is just starting to catch up.