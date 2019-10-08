October 8, 2019

LATEST REASON THE JOKER MOVIE IS BAD: Gary Glitter is Getting Paid.

Oh no! What is this evil, child-molesting song? It’s “Rock and Roll Part 2,” popularly known as “The Hey Song.” Anybody who’s watched a sporting event in the last 30 years has heard it:

That’s it. That’s the controversy. The movie uses a song by a convicted pedophile, which was recorded and popularized decades before anybody knew he was a pedophile. I’m sure the crowds will stop flocking to movie theaters now. Good work, CNN!

As T. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner asks, “did the Joker movie murder CNN’s father? this is personal vendetta levels of obsession.”

Considering that CNN and Warner Brothers are still part of the same megacorporation, is CNN trying desperately to demonstrate their independence as a news organization by attacking their fellow employees down the hall? Is this part of a weird promotional campaign in which manufactured controversy sells tickets? Or do the 27 year olds who staff today’s newsrooms, who literally know nothing, as fellow leftist Ben Rhodes would say, really believe that a movie about a comic book supervillain who’s been around for nearly 80 years will bring down the republic?

