October 8, 2019

YOU NEED A GENERATOR WHEN YOU LIVE IN A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY: PG&E blackouts may affect some 600,000 customers amid high fire danger: Thirty counties, including much of Bay Area, in potentially affected area. “South Bay officials said they had been preparing for possible shutoffs for months, though they urged residents to do the same by stocking up on needed food, water, and medicine.” Some of my California friends tell me their water companies are warning them that they may not be able to keep pressure up during the outage.

I guess the Water Bob isn’t just for hurricane-threatened Gulf Coast folks.