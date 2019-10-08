«

October 8, 2019

POLL: Most Don’t See More Women Leaders As Better for Society.

Voters aren’t convinced that more women political leaders are the way to go, perhaps in part because most think men and women have more common interests than not.

Only 33% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it would be better for society if women held more political positions than men. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 12% think it would be worse for society. A plurality (45%) thinks it would have no impact.

Sorry, Liz.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
