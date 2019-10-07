«
October 7, 2019

PROTESTERS STAGE ‘DIE-IN’ AT WALL STREET BULL STATUE, COVER IT WITH BLOOD AND CLIMB ATOP IT.

As a result, 25 radical environmentalists were arrested. “The ‘Extinction Rebellion’ rally is part of a global network of protests and events this week to raise awareness of what they call the climate crisis’ potentially disastrous effects.”

It’s important to maintain the myth that there are no environmentalists in the corporate boardrooms.

Earlier: Climate change activists hose ‘fake blood’ at UK Treasury from fire engine.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:45 pm
