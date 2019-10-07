October 7, 2019

BY THE NUMBERS: Critics Versus Audiences: Movies We Disagree On. “Critics and movie audiences don’t always agree, and the disparities can be revealing, in part because critics are overwhelmingly leftist and, frankly, often pretentious. An analysis of 10,000 films made from 1970 to 2013 revealed the biggest critics vs. movie audience gaps in recent film history.”

The biggest gaps seem to be between left-leaning films beloved by critics but ignored by audiences, and right-leaning films the critics hated but audiences enjoyed.