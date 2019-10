DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND THE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARY: The Word ‘Jungle’ Becomes too Offensive For Suburban Chicago High School For Homecoming.

It could just be temporary however — in 2012, the word “Chicago” itself was considered racist by some of the very best people employed by NBC.

In other 21st century homecoming news, Rod Dreher writes that “In Tennessee, the homecoming queen is a dude in a dress.”