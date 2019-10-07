October 7, 2019

THE PATRIARCHY STRIKES AGAIN: F.D.A. Approves New H.I.V.-Prevention Drug, but Not for Women. “The approval explicitly excludes women, and does not outline a plan for making the drug available to them. Some activists and scientists said the approval sets a dangerous precedent by allowing companies to dodge the expensive trials needed to test medicines in women.”

What would we do without “activists?” “At a hearing in August, some activists urged the F.D.A. to deny approval for use of Descovy in women, or to require Gilead to test the drug in a large number of women promptly after approval.”