HOUSECLEANING: Trump orders new national security adviser to make ‘substantial’ staff cuts: report. “President Trump has instructed his new National Security Adviser to make substantial staffing cuts to the 300-member National Security Council, according to reports — after years of Republican complaints of agency bloat and overreach. . . . The NSC staff, which numbered around 100 during the Clinton and Bush administrations, swelled to 400 full-time members under President Obama.”