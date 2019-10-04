October 4, 2019

POLITICIAN NOBODY CARES ABOUT CANCELS APPEARANCE AT EVENT FEATURING AUTHOR EVERYONE’S HEARD OF:

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin canceled an upcoming appearance at the West Virginia Book Festival after its administrators declined her request that they nix a presentation from an author with outspoken anti-LGTBQ views.

In a letter Tuesday, Goodwin said to the Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library that she objects to the library’s financial support of Orson Scott Card, author of “Ender’s Game” — a 1985 science-fiction classic turned feature film.

Card, she said, has a “well documented history of views that are contrary to the City of Charleston’s commitment to being an inclusive and welcoming community,” and she asked the board re-evaluate its decision to host him.

“I will not support hate speech of any kind and will not participate in the West Virginia Book Festival if Mr. Card is appearing,” she said.