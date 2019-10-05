October 5, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC tells Ted Cruz nobody reacted to the ‘eat our babies’ lady because she was nothing ‘compared to what we deal with on the NYC subway system.’

Even in New York City’s Death Wish-era bad old days, I don’t recall any stories of babies being eaten on subways. But give credit to Ocasio-Cortez for the evolution of her opinions. She began the year with a desire to ban cars — at the start of October, she’s just tacitly given the best defense of private automobile ownership ever.