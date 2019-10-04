October 4, 2019

BERNIE SANDERS, 78, HAD HEART ATTACK, HIS DOCTORS SAY AMID RELEASE FROM HOSPITAL.

As Jim Geraghty noted on Wednesday, “Sanders is a pretty vigorous guy for his age, but the presidency takes its physical and mental toll on every occupant. If any Sanders supporter was looking for an excuse to get off the bandwagon, maybe this latest health scare stirs them to jump to Elizabeth Warren or another candidate. The announced postponement of Sanders ad purchases will, fairly or not, be interpreted as a sign that whatever Sanders is dealing with, he may not be up and back to campaigning in a short time. Whatever happens next, it’s likely to be consequential. This health issue will either be the galvanizing moment for his supporters or a key signal that it just wasn’t meant to be.”