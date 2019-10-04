October 4, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: LaRouchePAC takes credit for trolling AOC; AOC doesn’t rule out eating babies.

Flashback to the earlier, funnier days of AOC: Ominous Parallels: Were AOC and LaRouche Secretly Working Together?

But the idea likely didn’t originate with the LaRoucheites: As left-leaning Business Insider reported last month, “A Swedish scientist suggested the climate crisis could lead people to consider eating human flesh. It’s not the first time a scientist has suggested the idea…In 2018, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins put forth a similar idea.”

And finally, as Iowahawk tweets today, “No matter your position on the baby eating issue, I think we can all agree not to let our children get spoiled.”