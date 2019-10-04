October 4, 2019

CLAUDIA ROSETT REPORTING FROM HONG KONG: Fueling Hong Kong’s Fury, Carrie Lam Invokes Emergency Powers, Ban Masks. “Having invoked emergency powers, Lam is now in a position to do almost anything. As the New York Times sums it up: ‘Under the emergency powers, Mrs. Lam has a wide discretion to create new criminal laws and amend existing laws — all without going through the legislative process.’ Newspapers can be censored or shuttered, web sites closed down, property seized, searches carried out galore, and so forth.”

