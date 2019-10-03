October 3, 2019

IT’S A COOKBOOK! Woman Snaps At AOC Over Climate: ‘Start Eating Babies!’ ‘We Only Have A Few Months Left!’

She could well be a GOP ringer* crashing AOC’s town hall, but as Ryan Saavedra writes at the Daily Wire, Ocasio-Cortez responded to her “by saying: ‘Luckily we have more than a few months. We need to hit net zero in several years.’ Many critics online noted that Ocasio-Cortez did not say that society should not be killing and eating babies.”

* I’m referring to the shrieking protestor, of course. It’s becoming increasingly obvious, as Glenn has suggested, that AOC and the rest of her “squad” are Roger Stone’s last and greatest political dirty trick ever.