October 4, 2019

21st CENTURY LITIGATION: He thought his sperm donation would be for only 5 kids. He fathered at least 17, suit says. “He says he was told his sperm would be used to conceive only five children out of state. But after discovering he is now father to at least 17 children, some of whom live in Oregon, the doctor is suing for more than $5 million. Dr. Bryce Cleary and his attorneys filed the suit Wednesday against Oregon Health & Science University after they say the clinic violated their agreement, caused him and his family emotional distress and might have used his sperm to father even more children than already known.”

So that sounds like a breach of contract, but what are the damages? Well: “Cleary, who had three children and an adopted daughter with his wife, said he made the stipulations when he donated his sperm to prevent his custodial children from engaging with the children born out of his donation. He said without the promises, he would not have donated his sperm. However, at least two of the children born from his donation attended the same school as the children he raised, the lawsuit says. And given that the hospital required mothers who received their donation to self report their pregnancies and births, Cleary says he has no clue the full extent of the offspring from his donation.”