October 3, 2019

SOME LADY IN GYM CLOTHES NEEDS TO TOSS A HAMMER AT THEM: Controversy as Apple removes Hong Kong protest app, saying it is ‘illegal.’ A friend on Facebook comments: “Remember back when Apple and Tim Cook made a big show of refusing to help the FBI unlock a terrorist’s iPhone? Remember what a friend of liberty it was then? Remember how willing it was to defy the state? Remember Apple, the principled defender of rights? Well.”

Flashback: Silicon Valley has gone from liberating to creepy.