THAT WAS FAST: “Stung by a public outcry, Fairfax County [Virginia] Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. announced Wednesday that he had canceled the suspension and restored to duty an officer who had turned an illegal immigrant over to ICE.”

To paraphrase Dr. Strangelove’s President Merkin Muffley, based on the perilously left-leaning Adlai Stevenson, gentlemen, you can’t enforce the law here — this is the police station!