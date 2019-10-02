October 2, 2019

DEMS, MEDIA AIM TO SQUASH BARR’S PROBE OF RUSSIA COLLUSION HOAX:

Even if one thinks mentioning Biden on the Ukraine call was ill-advised, it’s hard to see what’s objectionable about the Australia call. After all, the ­bipartisan consensus to ­uncover possible foreign interference in the 2016 election led to Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. To get to the bottom of foreign interference, Barr needs the cooperation of … foreign officials.

And there’s the rub. Democrats and the anti-Trump media were determined to keep the focus on Trump and Russia. Republicans, on the other hand, dismissed the collusion narrative, which turned out to be bunk, as the Mueller ­report determined. Instead, the right pointed at coordination ­between the Hillary Clinton campaign and other foreign powers.