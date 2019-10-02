October 2, 2019
DEMS, MEDIA AIM TO SQUASH BARR’S PROBE OF RUSSIA COLLUSION HOAX:
Even if one thinks mentioning Biden on the Ukraine call was ill-advised, it’s hard to see what’s objectionable about the Australia call. After all, the bipartisan consensus to uncover possible foreign interference in the 2016 election led to Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. To get to the bottom of foreign interference, Barr needs the cooperation of … foreign officials.
And there’s the rub. Democrats and the anti-Trump media were determined to keep the focus on Trump and Russia. Republicans, on the other hand, dismissed the collusion narrative, which turned out to be bunk, as the Mueller report determined. Instead, the right pointed at coordination between the Hillary Clinton campaign and other foreign powers.
