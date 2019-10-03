October 3, 2019

LET’S GET SMALL: Portugal’s navy reveals ‘tech guerrill’ unit creating tech toys that kill. “Citing “Martec’s Law”—a proposal by tech executive Scott Brinker that technologies change exponentially while organizational change is a lot harder and slower (and at best logarithmic)—Lt. Mendes told journalists that the Portuguese navy’s procurement process was too slow to bring in cutting-edge technology. As a result, he said, sailors’ cell phones had more computing power than the ships they sailed on. Smaller organizations, such as terrorist cells, could exploit new technologies much faster—as was seen when ISIS turned off-the-shelf quadcopter drones into grenade-dropping bombers.”