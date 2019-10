OVERCOMING INERTIA: Why It’s Time to End the War in Afghanistan. “The war in Afghanistan has gone on so long not because of necessity, but inertia. Despite what some military and political leaders have said, there is no reason for the United States to remain in Afghanistan, nor is there a clear path to victory over the Taliban. Withdrawal and negotiations are the best thing for U.S. interests.”

Negotiations are fine, but hardly mandatory for a withdrawal.