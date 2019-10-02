October 2, 2019

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: The Speech Donald Trump Should Give on China. “As someone who is broadly supportive of President Trump’s foreign policy, particularly towards China, it is sometimes frustrating that the president hasn’t really provided the American people with a Reaganesque vision to go along with his Reaganesque posture. With that in mind, here is my very modest attempt to provide just that. So if you’ll join me in front of an imaginary television, the President is about to address the nation from the Oval Office…”