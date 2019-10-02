October 2, 2019

HMM: Visa, Mastercard, Others Reconsider Involvement in Facebook’s Libra Network.

Cracks are forming in the coalition Facebook Inc. assembled to build a global cryptocurrency-based payments network.

Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and other financial partners that signed on to help build and maintain the Libra payments network are reconsidering their involvement following a backlash from U.S. and European government officials, according to people familiar with the matter. Wary of attracting regulatory scrutiny, executives of some of Libra’s backers have declined Facebook’s requests to publicly support the project, the people said.

Their reluctance has Facebook scrambling to keep Libra on track. Policy executives from Libra’s more than two dozen backers—a group called the Libra Association—have been summoned to a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.