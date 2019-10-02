October 2, 2019

DEEP STATE UPDATE: “If, in the end, the House votes to impeach President Trump, the executive branch will have in effect impeached its titular head. The bureaucracies, especially the security services, will have revealed themselves as active players in determining their own leadership.” Time to go back to the spoils system? At least then people were loyal, and you knew who they worked for when they did good or ill.

