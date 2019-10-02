October 2, 2019

JUST THINK OF “WOKE” AS A SYNONYM FOR “IDIOTIC” AND YOU WON’T GO FAR WRONG: Woke Math in Seattle. “The young people who are going to learn real math are those whose parents can afford to put them in private schools. The public school kids of all races are going to get dumber and dumber … and this is going to compel the wokesters in charge of Human Resources at institutions along life’s way to demand changing standards to fit political goals. Eventually, bridges are going to start falling down. That too will be the fault of Whiteness.”

Or we could quit letting them get away with this crap.