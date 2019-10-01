October 1, 2019

APPARENTLY, I’M ‘NAZI SCUM:’

As I and my retired and slow-moving mother made our way to the front doors at Mohawk College — the PPC event was going to be her first political event in almost 40 years since her ex-husband was a town councillor — a black-masked and rage-filled youth decided to scream as loudly as possible in her ear that she was a Nazi. Once inside, my mother complained of having trouble hearing in that ear which was particularly cruel since we were attending an event that required us to listen to ideas. I felt terrible because I wanted to treat my mother to an evening out while preparing to make an informed vote in our federal election.

On our way in, those same mask wearing youths decided they wanted to “school” me on how I was also a Nazi. The irony of this attempt to be educated by the uneducated outside an institute of education is not lost on me.

What these bullies did not realize is that I’ve already had an excellent teacher on the subject. My grandfather.