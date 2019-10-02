October 2, 2019

FAIL, BRITANNIA: Woman billboard removed after transphobia row.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull told the BBC she paid £700 to have “woman, wʊmən, noun, adult human female” put up.

But it was removed after an LGBT activist complained Ms Keen-Minshull’s campaign represented a “hate group”.

Ms Keen-Minshull denied the allegation, but said the idea that trans women were women was “preposterous”.

When asked why the poster was erected in Liverpool, where the Labour Party’s annual conference is taking place, Ms Keen-Minshull said it was in response to the city’s mayor, Joe Anderson, who recently voiced his support for the trans community.

Dr Adrian Harrop, whose complaint led to the poster’s removal, said the billboard was a “symbol that makes transgender people feel unsafe”.