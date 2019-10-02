October 2, 2019

HE MUST BE NEW THERE: Councilman “mind-boggled” by Baltimore City IT department ineptitude. “In a report to a committee of the Baltimore City Council last week, City Auditor Josh Pasch said that the city’s Information Technology department could not provide any documentation of its work toward meeting agency performance goals because the only copies of that data were kept on local hard drives and never backed up to a server or the cloud.”

But you can trust the government with a backdoor to your data, honest.