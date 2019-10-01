October 1, 2019

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES SOAR PAST $4 PER GALLON.

Flashback: Aren’t California’s High Gas Prices What The Left Have Wanted?

Well, it’s a start, as Steven Chu, former President Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

And Elizabeth Warren will finish the job: “On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking—everywhere,” vowed Warren early last month.