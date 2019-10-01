October 1, 2019

STRIKE A POSE, THERE’S NOTHING TO IT:

● In memorializing Khashoggi, Washington Post gives platform to top jailer of reporters.

—The Washington Times, today.

● Conservatives balk at Trump congratulating China’s Communist Party.

—The Washington Post, today.

Interesting that the Post went with the “conservatives pounce” angle, considering that the paper’s current slogan is “Democracy dies in darkness.” Presumably they’ll switch back to “We Are All Socialists Now” if President Sanders or Warren takes the oath of office in 2020 or whenever President Ocasio-Cortez is sworn in.