BREAKING: CHIEF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIAL WORKS TO ENFORCE LAW: Attorney General Barr Personally Asked Foreign Officials To Aid Inquiry Into CIA, FBI Activities in 2016.

The outrage over this is premised on the notion that it’s always an abuse of power for Republicans to investigate Democrats.

UPDATE: Correcting journalists who know nothing, or pretend to.

But they’ve pushed so many discredited conspiracy theories, they can be forgiven for mixing them up.